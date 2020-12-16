COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission awarded 17 contracts for funding under the CARES Act during the commission's Tuesday night meeting.
The 17 contracts totaled $3,862,289.22, which will be distributed to organizations in Boone County.
Most of the funding in the allocation will go toward education and non-profit social services.
Northern District Commissioner Janet Thompson said the needs for funding must be COVID-19-related and non-related to any federal funding already received by those organizations.
Columbia Public Schools will receive over $1.8 million in funding in the latest distribution. MU will receive just under $1.5 million in funding.
Thompson said the money will make re-opening schools more feasible.
"There's a lot of efforts in making it safer for kids to go to school in terms of social distancing, sanitizing, having enough staff to where you can keep going despite the pandemic," Thompson said. "It's those kinds of things that were outlined."
Much of the money going toward non-profits and other organizations will be spent on personal protective equipment and other COVID-related resources.
"Some of them have requested funding for personal protective equipment that they would not have had, but for COVID-19," Thompson said. "They've had to change how they do business in order to meet the needs of their population."
Phoenix Programs Inc., an addiction treatment center, received just under $47,000 in newly allocated funds.
Phoenix's Chief Financial Officer Rhiannon Ross said the funding will go toward better equipping the facility to protect against COVID-19 infection.
Nearly $20,000 of the funding goes toward PPE supplies, according to Ross, while the rest will allow the building to test for COVID-19 in-house and provide for better sanitization.
The Boone County Commission received $21 million in CARES Act funding, but had over $40 million in requests from organizations in the county.
"Nobody's going to be completely happy with what they got," Thompson said.
Thompson said the focus of allocating the funds was to lessen the impact of the pandemic for as many of the organizations as possible.
The new contracts leave just over $2 million of the over $21 million in CARES Act funding received by the county still to be distributed.
"The expectation is that it will all be distributed," Thompson said.
The Boone County Commission has until the new year to allocate all of its funding.
The full list of organizations and entities receiving funding can be viewed here.