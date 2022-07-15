COLUMBIA - The CDC has updated the community levels of COVID-19 transmission in the Boone County area.
According to Columbia Public Health & Human Services, Boone County has been reclassified as yellow/medium in terms of COVID numbers after being categorized as red/high for a number of weeks.
The CDC determines community levels based on a combination of three metrics - new COVID-19 admissions per 100 thousand people in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and total new COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand people.
In regard to the CDC recommendations for those living in a medium-urgency area, those with symptoms are advised to wear a mask and get tested wherever possible.
Additionally, masks are recommended to be worn on public transport, as well as in public if you are at high risk for severe illness.