BOONE COUNTY-- The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services has extended the current public health order until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Dec. 22 with these orders.
The previous health order was set to expire on Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Health department director Stephanie Browning said the department is beginning to see how Thanksgiving has affected community spread.
"We are just beginning to see how hospitalizations and community spread have been affected by Thanksgiving, so we need to extend the current protocols as we monitor the situation to see what will be needed in the coming weeks," Browning said.
This comes after Boone County saw a single-day high of 226 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 3. In November alone, 106 Boone County patients were hospitalized, which is higher than the number of residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September and October combined.
"If we are going to protect our friends, our family, and our community, these public health measures are necessary to slow the spread of the pandemic. We’re all tired, but these protocols are the roadmap for a faster and more sustainable recovery," Browning added.
As a reminder, the current COVID-19 protocols include:
- Face masks must be worn by those over the age of 10 when social distancing cannot be maintained.
- Maintain social distance from those outside of your household.
- Businesses are strong encouraged to operate at a capacity less than otherwise permitted. Businesses are also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a manner maximizing social distancing.
- Entertainment venues, bars and restaurants serving alcohol must close by 10:30 p.m.
- Restaurants and bars must maintain social distancing between tables. No more than 10 people may be seated at a table. Patrons must be seated at all times. When not seated, patrons must wear a face mask.
- Sporting events should be limited to 100 people. Athletes must remain in stable groups of 50.
- Large group gatherings/events should be limited to 50% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less.
- All public and private gatherings should be limited to 20 people or fewer.