COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fair continued today, and so did Boone County Health and Human Service's vaccination efforts.
Though it is early to tell if Governor Parson's $10,000 vaccine incentive program has had an effect on the increased vaccination rates, there have been several people getting vaccinated at the fair and the health department expects to see more on the final day.
"So far we've done sixty four vaccines over the three days that we've been there so we are very happy with that," Sara Humm, Public Information Specialist for Boone County Health and Human Services said. "As many people that we can get vaccinated here in Boone County then that's our goal."
The nurses at the walk-in clinic hoped that that the incentive will help increase numbers over the weekend.
"We are hoping that that will give an incentive to everyone to come out and get their shots," nurse Diana Bullmeyer said at the clinic.
The health department had 13 people get their shots the first night, 23 their second night and 29 last night. They hope to see continued participation as they hold clinics at the fair as well as the Show Me State Games.
The fair ends Saturday night and vaccines will be administered throughout that time.