BOONE COUNTY- Boone County Fire District firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon that resulted in over $100,000 of damages.
Around 1:43 p.m., fire units arrived on scene to North McKenzie Road and found a 30x40 metal building fully engulfed.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to an adjacent barn and a large firewood pile close to the building.
The fire caused a total loss of the building, which is estimated at $100,000, including contents.
Four engines, four tankers and 23 firefighters responded as well as one Boone Hospital Center ambulance and another from MU Health Care.
A Facebook post from Boone County Fire Protection said the responding units battled extremely slick road conditions which created access issues to the property.
A firefighter suffered a knee injury due to a slip and fall. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.