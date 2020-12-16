COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department has benefitted from CARES Act funding, but the funding will soon expire.
"The agreements that the counties entered into with the state require them to return unspent funding to the state by April 1," State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said.
The funding has aided local governments, school districts and local public health agencies among others.
Applications for local public health agencies to receive the funding expire at the end of the month.
Scott Clardy of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services hopes to continue some of the same COVID-19 services the county has been doing.
"We want to continue those services. We need some funding. Especially the testing for uninsured individuals that the county provided us CARES Act for. We don't have anything to make up for that," Clardy said.
Clardy said the department does have a plan for funding in the new year.
"We put in a request for the county to reimburse our costs from March through July. And if they would do that, we could then use those funds after the new year to continue with all the services we're doing now," Clardy said.
Congressional leaders may pass a $900 billion stimulus bill in the next couple of days, but it will likely not contain state and local aid.