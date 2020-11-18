COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services is changing how its contact tracers reach out to those who test positive.
Before the change, tracers would try and call everyone who had been reported as testing positive, no matter if it was one day or one week since they tested positive.
Now, the most recent cases will be contacted first.
During Monday's Columbia City Council Meeting, Health Department Director Stephanie Browning announced the change for the first time.
"Every day, we're going to look at our most recent cases, and we're just going to start going through them and get their close contacts into quarantine," she said.
The department is behind on making those calls, according to Assistant Director Scott Clardy. Because of the delay, it doesn't make sense to contact cases further back.
"There's really not a point of calling these cases when they're already out of isolation and their contacts are nearly out of quarantine," Clardy said.
This change comes as Boone County continues to see higher and higher daily case rates.
"It's no secret, if anyone's been keeping up with the data at all, we've been getting more cases than we could possibly handle," Clardy said.
Contact tracers can normally handle between 70 and 80 calls a day.
For the past week alone, the average case rate is 139.5.
In the past, spikes have happened, but because they've eventually flattened, a change was never made to the program.
"We would have large spikes in a day, but the days after that would be small enough numbers that eventually, within four to five days, most of the time we could get caught up," Clardy said. "That's not what's happening now. We're seeing consistently more cases coming in every day than what we can handle."
For those cases who don't receive a call, the health department will still be in contact. You'll receive a packet of information sent via USPS, which are separated out below.
To view the letters to employers, you can click here and here.
To view the letter informing of a positive test, click here.
To view resource guides attached in the packet, click here and here.
If you don't receive the mailed packet or for any questions, you can email coronavirus@como.gov with any questions.