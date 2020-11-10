COLUMBIA - Boone County's health order is set to expire Nov. 18.
Following Monday's record number of hospitalizations, health officials are considering new ways to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Ashton Day, the health educator at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department, said adding further restrictions isn't necessarily out of the question, but the increase in cases suggests people aren't following the restrictions in the current health order.
"We're kind of looking at all options," Day said. "But more than anything right now, I think we're just trying to figure out where this spike and increase in cases is coming from because what that tells us is that people aren't following the restrictions that are in place right now."
Day said the department is still trying to catch up on their case investigation process because the surge in cases has caused a delay.
"Once we do that, we'll have better insight into how these people may have been exposed," she said.
She credits the county's health order as a large reason why cases decreased when there was a spike in late August/early September, but she thinks attitudes towards following the order have changed.
"We're just trying to figure out: do we need to go back to the drawing board? Do we need to keep where we're at and just wait it out? What can we do with messaging? There's a lot of different factors that we're looking at," Day said.
According to the Boone County COVID-19 hub, the county added 144 new cases Tuesday, marking a total of 1,014 active cases. The five-day case average is 131. There have been 7,588 total cases in Boone County.
Day said the department would announce an extension or any changes to the current health order by the end of the week.