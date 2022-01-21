COLUMBIA- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) announced that it plans to change how it reports COVID-19 cases sometime next week.
The health department said it is continuing to see the highest number of cases that the county has had throughout the entirety of the pandemic. Because of this, there is an increased workload for its staff, PHHS said.
There will not be an Information Hub update today. We continue to see the highest number of cases we’ve had during the entirety of the pandemic. As we’ve seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, it also comes with increased workload for our staff.1/2 pic.twitter.com/3G3wM2MeYZ— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 21, 2022
Therefore, the department did not release an update on Friday.
The department usually tweets the number of cases were added that day, active cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Updates usually come Monday through Friday, before 5 p.m.
PHHS said it will change how it report information to a way that is feasible for staff while still providing data to the public.
More information will be available next week, PHHS said.
The Boone County COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.