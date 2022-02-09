COLUMBIA — Boone County residents now have a new phone number to call for guidance if they test positive for COVID-19.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released the new number on Wednesday. Residents can call 573-874-6337 if they have questions after testing positive, with staff members available to speak in English or Spanish.
If a staff member isn't available, residents can leave a voicemail and expect a call back from the department. Staff members will answer questions about isolation, close contacts and more.
Staff members previously attempted to call all new positive cases, but this change will make staff available to residents who have questions.
If individuals who are homeless or live in community shelters test positive, they will still receive a phone call from the health department.