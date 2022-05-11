COLUMBIA − The Columbia/Boone County Public and Human Services is turning toward the community to share thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic The department sent out a survey Wednesday morning with several questions.
The survey contains questions regarding people's current concern of COVID-19, what danger it poses to their community, their opinion on the vaccine and their personal vaccination status.
Dave Zellmer, a PHHS health educator and one of the creators of the survey, said it was important in case there is another surge of COVID-19 and to prepare for future pandemics.
"We know that COVID is not going to disappear forever... It is a virus that can mutate and will more than likely be around for generations," Zellmer said.
The department said it values the public's input as their responses will help the community continue to respond to COVID-19.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete. Those who participant can enter for a chance to receive a $50 gift card. To participate in the survey, click here.