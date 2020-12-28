COLUMBIA - Before the winter holidays began, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human services advised those who were able to stay home.
If holiday travel couldn't be avoided, city health experts created guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 once travelers arrived back in Columbia.
The City of Columbia advises those who engaged in low-risk travel, like traveling by car to small gatherings, to maintain 6-feet of distance from other people at all times - inside and outside. Wearing masks and washing hands are also a good way to prevent COVID from spreading.
High-risk travel, like boarding planes or trains to highly populated areas or large gatherings, may require more intense precautions upon return.
Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said all these things will be key to keeping numbers low after the holidays.
"It's really important for folks to make sure they're doing what they can do once they get back to our community to make sure that they reduce the risk of transmission," Humm said.
The city recommends a 10-day quarantine upon arrival and getting a COVID-19 test three to five days after contact with other people.
"The things that we have been trying to encourage folks to do for the past several months - those are still the things that we're encouraging folks to do because we know that we want to reduce the risk as much as possible in our community.
The health department also encourages residents to follow CDC guidelines as closely as possible.