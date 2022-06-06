COLUMBIA — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Saturday, June 11, for residents who are anxious about needles or vaccines.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host a "comfort clinic" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The comfort clinic is open to all ages interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 that may be anxious about needles or the process of receiving a vaccine, according to a news release.
The clinic will be sensory-friendly, with extra comfort measures available to patients. This includes anxiety-reducing exercises, distraction tools and private vaccination rooms. Volunteers will also be trained in evidence-based therapeutic interventions.
It will be the second comfort clinic the health department has hosted. In April, 49 people enrolled in the clinic, which is much higher than enrollment for other normal clinics recently hosted by the health department.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available on Saturday, with primary and booster doses available.
The health department provides COVID-19 vaccines for free, without an ID or health insurance. Residents five years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer booster. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone 18 years and older.
Appointments are required to attend the clinic, which will be held at the health department building at 1005 W. Worley Street.