COLUMBIA - Homebound individuals in Boone County will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at home once more doses become available.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said in a press release that individuals in Phase 1B - Tier 2 unable to attend a mass vaccination clinic can call 573-874-CITY to state their interest in getting the vaccine. 

PHHS will use the Medicare definition of homebound to determine eligibility; which is anyone that needs the help of another person or medical equipment like a walker or wheelchair to leave home, or experiences difficulty leaving their residence.

An individual would also be eligible if their doctor believes their health could get worse if they leave their residence.

PHHS will contact individuals that sign up to schedule appointments once more doses become available.

