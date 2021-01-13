COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services released numbers related to the spread of COVID-19 at gatherings for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
On Halloween, 59 COVID-19 cases were identified from individuals who attended a gathering or came in close contact with someone who went to a gathering. 308 people were exposed to COVID-19 through close contact.
Over Thanksgiving, 44 people tested positive after going to a gathering or having close contact with someone that went to a gathering. 223 people were exposed and listed as close contacts.
The numbers released on Twitter only show the spread that was confirmed through the department's case investigation process.
Health department educator Ashton Day said that numbers were lower at Thanksgiving due to increased awareness of the virus' spread.
"By the time Thanksgiving came around, you could really see this was not a spike, this was a wave," Day said. "I think that contributed to a lot of people maybe making the decision to stay home or not gather as big."
Day said the data indicates that people stayed with their families in smaller gatherings on Thanksgiving versus Halloween.
The actual number of cases and exposures is likely much higher.
The department used an ascertainment bias to account for the limitations of case investigation and reporting process. The bias creates an estimate of what the true case numbers from holiday gatherings look like.
The bias found cases stemming from Halloween gatherings could be as high as 425 with 1,540 exposures through close contact.
On Thanksgiving, the number of cases with the ascertainment bias could be 375 with 1,115 exposures.
Day said it will be a few weeks before the health department can put similar numbers together for Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years gatherings, but the effect from gatherings is being felt now.
"It's the people who went to the gathering and got infected there, as well as those who they exposed," Day said. "It's kind of this domino effect, and that's something that we will continue to see for several more weeks from Christmas and New Years."
Day said COVID-19 spread can be prevented by keeping future gatherings small, wearing masks and keeping windows open for better air circulation.