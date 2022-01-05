COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 1,578 active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the highest active case load since the start the pandemic.
This comes after Tuesday's update of 1,273 active cases, which was also a record-setting high.
According to PHHS, 329 new cases were reported alone on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of 300+ cases.
The county also surpassed 30,000 total COVID-19 cases.
There were also 25 people on ventilators Tuesday, which was the most the county has ever had since the start of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the number moved to 17.
The rise of the omicron variant has led to a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, and Boone County has not been spared.
In Missouri, an average of 5,526 new cases are being confirmed a day, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services.
These new numbers are worrying PHHS, but there are not any plans currently to institute a shutdown.
"At this point, there are no discussions of re-implementing a health order," Sara Humm, public information specialist for PHHS, said. "However, we do encourage that folks follow that CDC guidance related to risk mitigation."
Steps in the risk mitigation plan include getting vaccinated and then getting the booster shot if eligible. Washing your hands really well, wearing masks when indoors or gathering in large crowds and staying home while sick are also considered key to helping decrease COVID-19 cases.
In Boone County, hospitals are being hit hard by this newest surge in cases.
Hospitals across Boone County are currently in the yellow zone, which means that elective surgeries are beginning to be put on-hold to save resources for patients dealing with COVID-19.
This has not yet been implemented in any Boone County hospitals but has reached BJC Hospital in St. Louis.
Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, said the increase of COVID-19 cases, along with staff members catching the virus, is leading to numerous problems.
"We are seeing a very rapid increase in the number of staff that are off for COVID related reasons," Dr. Blount said. "That puts a huge burden on us being able to care for the patients that come here."
With Columbia Public Schools just starting back for the semester and MU beginning the spring semester in less than two weeks, Dr. Blount is worried that cases will continue to rise.
Dr. Blount recommends everyone who can get vaccinated as soon as possible and also reminds people that you can catch COVID-19 anywhere. Boone County currently has a 56.1% completed vaccination rate, according to DHSS data.
"Your safety does not stop at the door of your house," Dr. Blount said. "You need to mask, you need to socially distance and you need to avoid crowded situations."
If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 or receive vaccinations, you can visit the city of Columbia's website.