COLUMBIA- Boone County hospitals have reached "yellow status" for the first time since February of this year.
According to the county's COVID-19 Information Hub website, "yellow status" means hospitals could delay non-emergency patient transfers due to capacity issues. They could also delay non-urgent procedures and operations in order to provide additional inpatient capacity.
In Boone County, there are currently 58 active cases of COVID-19 and four county residents are hospitalized.
Eric Maze, Communications Strategist for Public Relations for MU Health Care, said MU Health Care has seen an increase of COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Maze said in a statement MU Health Care will continue to operate within its capacity, and will continue to meet regularly to review all pertinent data in order to make informed decisions related to its COVID-19 responses.
Maze also mentioned as of Tuesday, MU Health Care had 15 COVID-19 positive patients and 10 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Of those patients, two are children.
Mark Wakefield, MU Health Care Associate Chief Medical Officer at University Hospital, said they have seen an increase in cases after having only a small number of COVID-19 positive patients.
"It is also true that we have seen an increase in the number of COVID patients, going from a period of time where we had very few in the hospital to 15 currently."
Wakefield also mentioned that even though positive COVID-19 patients are affecting the hospital's capacity, there are other reasons for the recent increase in capacity at the hospital.
"Spring and summer months are historically busier for trauma related to accidents on water or ATVs or other events where being outside increases the likelihood of traumatic injury for example."