COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has initiated the Emergency Response Plan, which includes looking into more sites for vaccination distribution.
Sara Humm, Community Relations Specialist with the Columbia/Boone County PHHS, said there are several things they consider when looking for these distribution sites.
"Things like parking, accessibility, space, availability, internet connection, space to be able to house the vaccine itself, location," Humm said. "So really, right now we're in the process of reviewing some of those options that we have here in Boone County, going out to physically look at those sites and taking those things into consideration when figuring out where those sites might be."
For Tier 2 of Phase 1B, four sites will be chosen, whether drive-thru or not.
Humm said the fairgrounds leased by Veterans United Home Loans are considered as an option for a vaccination site and a warehouse for storing supplies.
John Quin, a spokesperson for Veterans United, said those plans are preliminary at this point.
The state has authorized counties to move on to Phase 1B - Tier 2 of the vaccination plan, but Humm said Boone County just isn't ready for it yet.
"We're still working on folks in Tier 1 so we, at this point, are not prepared to move into Tier 2, because we don't have the supply of vaccine available."
Humm said they are waiting to get the next round of supplies.
"The reason that we, you know, are not able to move on to the next phase is we don't have vaccine supply available - we have not gotten additional vaccine from the state yet," Humm said. "And when we do have it, then we will be ready to move into vaccinating those folks and that next Tier (2), but we're currently still working through the first Tier to make sure everyone in that Tier is vaccinated."
Humm said it's hard to know when those supplies will become available, partially because Columbia/Boone County PHHS is not the only vaccine distributor in the county.
"There are other approved vaccinators in Boone County who some have received vaccines, some have not, and some have received more than others. And so it's it's kind of hard to manage, you know exactly how many folks in Boone County have been vaccinated," Humm said.
Humm said they will let the community know when more vaccines are available, and when they are prepared to move on to Phase 1B - Tier 2.
To sign up for COVID-19 vaccine email updates in Boone County, click here.