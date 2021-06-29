BOONE COUNTY − Boone County is seeing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the county's dashboard.
The county added 59 new cases Tuesday and 78 new cases on Monday. There is currently 220 active cases in the county, which is the highest number of cases since mid-February.
There were 179 active cases on Monday and just 102 active cases less than a week ago, on Wednesday, June 23.
The five-day case average has fluctuated over the past few weeks, but reached a four-month-high of 30.6 on Monday. Boone County has not seen that high of a five-day average since Feb. 7, which was at 31.6.
Since the end of April, the five-day average has been consistently under 10. It has reached above 10 consistently over the last two weeks.
Boone County health orders, including the mask mandate, expired on May 12. At that time, there were 58 active cases and 19 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
The health department told KOMU 8 on Monday that about 10 to 20% of new daily cases in the county have been partially vaccinated. Most cases are from people who are only partially vaccinated or have not been vaccinated for two weeks. The department has had 351 breakthrough cases, which it defines as cases from people who are at least partially vaccinated.
"Only 15% or 53 of the 351 vaccinated cases were truly breakthrough cases, meaning they had received both doses of the vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson and had the two week window of being fully vaccinated," Sara Humm, the health department's community relations specialist, said.
The recent increase in positive cases has led to a higher number of close contacts needing to be notified. A Columbia/Boone County Health Department Facebook post says contract tracers currently have more than 150 contacts to make, so the timeline may be delayed to an increased work load.
The health department encourages those who have tested positive tp contact your close contacts - which are anyone you had close contact with two days prior to the start of your symptoms or two days prior to your test date if you were asymptomatic.
Boone County still leads the state, with 50.3% of the county's population initiating vaccination. The state's vaccination dashboard says 44.9% has completed vaccination.
The health department, MU Health Care, Boone Health, Compass Health, Hy-Vee, Gerbes, Sam's Club, Walmart, D&H Drugstore, Kilgore's Pharmacy, Kinkead Pharmacy, Flow's Pharmacy and CVS Pharmacy (Schnucks & Target) are all offering vaccines at no charge. More information and how to schedule an appointment can be found on KOMU.com/vaccine.