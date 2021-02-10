COLUMBIA - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, along with other local officials, will present a community briefing on the current status of COVID-19 in the city, and Boone County at large on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. According to the agenda, the next health order for Columbia and Boone County will be delivered, as well as recent trend and vaccine rollout presentations.
The last health order for the county went into effect on Jan. 19 and is set to expire Feb. 16. It was identified as a renewal of the county's Phase 2, Step 3 modified reopening plan. The Jan. 19 order called for the continuation of mask wearing, social distancing requirements in businesses and large gathering limits to 100 people.
Stephanie Browning, the Director of the Columbia/ Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services signed the order into effect hoping that with tight restrictions still in place, local resources could be focused on vaccine production, administration and distribution.
While not much has been said by the department about whether or not the new health order will be modified from the Jan. 19 version, Sara Humm, the Community Relations Specialist with PHHS, said they are working closely with the CDC and the state.
“We follow CDC guidance and then we follow information from the state of Missouri," Humm said. "So, we’re on calls all the time with folks from the state and then obviously, constantly looking at CDC guidelines to make sure that we’re following the information that they have and making sure we’re staying informed so that way we can inform the public here in Boone County.”
Since the Jan. 19 order, a lot has changed in the county.
As of Wednesday morning, Boone County returned to a green hospital status and reported 304 active COVID-19 cases. That is a decrease from Jan. 12, where the last health order reported 712 active cases on that day and a total of 15,102 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Also as of Monday, the Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was at 40.1. As reported in the Jan. 19 health order, on Jan. 12, the rate was at 79.9.
But new to the state since the last order is the UK variant. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the state in a press release Saturday night, which was found in Marion County.
Humm said if the variant is to come to Boone County, following through with the day-to-day safety practices is essential.
“We can’t let our guard down now," Humm said. "Now’s not the time to do that. The best way to try to help stop the spread is do the things that we’ve talked about for months and months now so wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and things like that."
KOMU 8 News will livestream the briefing at 3 p.m.