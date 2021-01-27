COLUMBIA - Boone County residents who fall into category Phase 1B - Tier 2 might have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.
While vaccination appointments are not widely available yet for Phase 1B - Tier 2 residents, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will give high-risk residents a chance to receive the vaccine by putting them on a waiting list. Individuals will be added to the list if extra vaccine doses are available in the clinic or other local vaccinators at the end of the day.
Individuals who fall under the Phase 1B - Tier 2 category are adults who are 65 and older and adults who have underlying medical conditions outlined by the state of Missouri.
In the event that PHHS or local vaccinators have leftover vaccine doses readily available, and if a resident's name, who signed up for the county's COVID-19 vaccine survey, appears through random selection, the resident will receive a phone call between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Names will be randomly selected to ensure equitable access to all, according to PHHS Community Relations Specialist Sara Humm.
Humm also said that the vaccine doses, in spite of their availability, will be scarce.
"It varies day to day, it may be a couple, it may not be any. There could be five doses or there could be zero," Humm said.
If an individual is selected and called, they must arrive at the designated vaccination site within 30 minutes.
Individuals in Phase 1B- Tier 2 do have the option to have a family member take their place if called, but they must fall within the same category. They must also be able to arrive within the designated vaccination site within 30 minutes.
The email sent to those on the Phase 1B-Tier 2 waiting list can be found here.