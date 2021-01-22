COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care leaders released a joint statement Friday on COVID-19 vaccine availability.
Leaders emphasized that vaccine supply remains "extremely limited." With a limited supply, the health department and hospitals will continue to vaccinate those who are most at risk with COVID-19 exposure, according to the state's vaccination plan.
"That's one of the things that we're trying to message right now is that we know that people are anxious and really are ready to get the vaccine, we absolutely agree," Sara Humm, media specialist with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said. "We also want people to get the vaccine. But we just don't have the supply available to be able to give the vaccine to large groups of people at this time. And we hope that changes in the near future."
The release states in order to move to further tiers and phases, there has to be an increase in vaccine supply from the state.
"Our entities continue to work together to coordinate our local COVID-19 response. This includes creating comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination plans. Together we will be able to perform widespread vaccination clinics that can, over time, reach all members of our community who want to be vaccinated," the statement said.
You can sign up for vaccine updates by filling out a survey. PHHS, BHC and MU Health Care will work collaboratively to ensure as many individuals as possible can be vaccinated.