BOONE COUNTY- Columbia/Boone County's Public Health Order has been extended through Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Feb. 16 with these orders. All COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.
The current order was set to expire at the end of day, Jan. 19.
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Boone County is stable but remains high, a press release said.
As of Jan. 13, the five day average of new cases per day was 94, which puts a strain on local resources.
Boone County hospitals remain at a 'yellow' status, which means non-emergency patients, transfers and procedures may have to be delayed because of staffing and capacity limitations.
There are currently 120 people in Boone County hospitals with COVID-19. 28 of those are individuals in the ICU and 14 are on ventilators. Extending the current orders will preserve the resources and capacities of these hospital systems, a press release from the health department said.
The current COVID-19 protocols include:
- Face masks must be worn by those over the age of 10 when social distancing cannot be maintained. This applies to both within Columbia city limits and within Boone County.
- Maintain social distance from those outside your household at all times.
- To increase safety and maximize social distancing within the establishment, all businesses are strongly encouraged to operate at a capacity less than otherwise permitted. Businesses are also encouraged to provide services remotely or in a manner maximizing social distancing such as curbside, pickup, delivery, etc.
- Entertainment venues, bars, and restaurants serving alcohol must close by 10:30 p.m.
- Restaurants and bars must maintain social distancing between tables. No more than 10 people may be seated at a table. Patrons must be seated at all times; the exceptions are when entering/exiting the business or visiting a restroom facility. When not seated, patrons must wear a face mask.
- Sporting events are limited to 100 spectators or less. Athletes must remain in stable groups of 50.
- Any large group gathering or event held at a business or institution open to the public is limited to 50% occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less. This includes events in hotels, conference/event centers, places of worship, etc.
- All public and private gatherings not described within the Orders are limited to 20 people or fewer. Face masks must be worn and social distancing maintained at all times at all gatherings.