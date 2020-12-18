COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced an extension of previous Public Health Orders through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2021.

The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Jan. 19, 2021 with these orders. All COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.

The previous order was set to expire Dec. 22. 

"The fact that we have a safe and effective vaccine - there are shots being given to our frontline healthcare workers every day - is certainly a bright light at the end of the tunnel.  But this pandemic is far from over," Stephanie Browning, Health Director at PHHS, said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases remain stable, but continues to be a strain on available resources, the release said.

As of Dec. 16, the five-day average for new COVID-19 cases was 108.

