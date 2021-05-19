BOONE COUNTY - After reconciling data across multiple data systems, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has recorded 25 additional COVID-19 related deaths.
This makes for a total of 116 deaths in Boone County since the start of the pandemic. The deaths have occurred between November 2020 and April 2021. Both PCR test-confirmed deaths and antigen test-confirmed deaths are accounted for.
The deaths range from a wide age group of 55 to over 80. The majority of the newly recorded deaths occur in the over 80 age group.
"We are sad to learn of additional lives lost due to this virus that has impacted the community for more than a year," PHHS Director Stephanie Browning said. "Our thoughts are with the friends and family members of those who died from COVID-19."
To qualify for a COVID-19 death the person must have had COVID-19 listed as a contributing factor on their death certificate.