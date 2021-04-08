COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department is reporting the first known positive COVID-19 case from the B.1.1.7. variant of the virus, first detected in the U.K.
PHHS officials say they have completed a case investigation and contact tracing for the patient. They say they will not release additional information in order to protect the patient's privacy.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed the first case involving the B.1.1.7 variant in February. According to CDC data, there have been 35 total cases in Missouri involving the B.1.1.7. variant, and 16,275 cases have been detected in in the U.S., reported in 52 jurisdictions.
PHHS says early evidence from the U.K. shows the B.1.1.7 variant spreads more quickly and could increase hospitalizations and deaths. More studies are underway to confirm this theory.
It comes just days after Missouri announced the first case of the B.1.351 variant in Jackson County. The B.1.351 variant originated in South Africa. The CDC has reported 386 total cases of the variant the U.S. in 36 jurisdictions.