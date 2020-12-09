BOONE COUNTY-- The Boone County Commission plans to distribute all of its allotted CARES Act funds by Dec. 30, according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
The county received $21.1 million through the CARES Act earlier this year, but has only spent $3.4 million to date.
The CARES Act is designed to give relief to struggling businesses, and help fund city operations.
The commission said over $40 million in relief funds were requested through the county's CARES Act application portal.
On Monday, the commission announced that $495,000 would be given to local businesses.
The money comes as businesses continue to be impacted by COVID-19-related restrictions.
"We thought we were gonna be reopening in a month or so," Faustino Vazquez, owner of El Rancho in Columbia, said. "But things didn't work that way."
Vazquez knows the importance of relief money. He received funds from the Payment Protection Program (PPP) earlier this year.
"Right now we're just trying to survive," Vazquez said. "But that PPP loan really helped us."
In a statement, Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said the commission waited until December to distribute funds so that recipients could "claim the full extent of their related expenses."
Recipients can only use funds for expenses incurred this year. Any funds that are not distributed by the end of this year will be returned to the federal government.