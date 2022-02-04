BOONE COUNTY − Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported the county's first COVID-19 death in the 0 to 9 age group on Friday. The child died on Jan. 14, according to PHHS.

PHHS reported 10 COVID-19 deaths in its daily update, bringing the total number of deaths to 210. Some of the deaths happened in late 2021, while others occurred during January 2022.

According to PHHS' COVID-19 information hub, there has been one death in the 0 to 9 age group and 3,325 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. The information hub said 1,346 of those cases were children under 5 years old.

The 10 to 19 age group also has one death but has nearly double the number of cases with 6,311. Boone County has seen a total of 41,568 cases since March 2020.

According to the CDC, as of Feb. 2, there have been 287 deaths in the 0 to 4 age group and 623 deaths in the 5 to 18 age group since the pandemic started.

The health department said its team does regular reviews of the state's database to make sure records match, while the state also reviews vital records for death certificates that list COVID as a cause of death. PHHS said delays can also occur due to extensive autopsies and funeral home delays in submitting death certificates.

The health department said Friday's delay in reporting is due to the reconciliation of vital records and data.

Below is a timeline of Boone County's COVID-19 deaths.