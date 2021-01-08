COLUMBIA — Boone County residents can keep up with the latest information about when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to them by completing a survey online.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released additional information about the vaccine rollout Friday. Missouri is currently in Phase 1A, which includes vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff and health care workers.
Phase 1B will provide vaccines to high risk individuals ages 18 to 64 and individuals over age 65 as well as first responders and essential workers, including child care workers, teachers, critical manufacturing workers and food and agriculture workers.
Phase 2 will provide vaccines to populations at increased risk such as prisoners and homeless. Phase 3 opens the vaccine to all Missouri residents over the age of 16.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will move through the phases at the direction of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Boone County residents can complete a survey at CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine to receive email updates of the status of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the county. The survey does not guarantee when someone will receive the vaccine, but it does give the Health Department a way to contact residents when doses are available to them.
The website also has a list of frequently asked questions and additional information about the phases.
"While many folks want to get their vaccine immediately, we would appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through the phases that have been determined by the state of Missouri," Director of Public Health for Columbia/Boone County Stephanie Browning said in a news release.
If anyone who qualifies for Phase 1A hasn't received a vaccine, they should email CovidVaccine@CoMo.gov.