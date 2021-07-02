COLUMBIA - Boone County has seen a large increase in COVID cases over the past week.
According to the Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub, the county has seen 254 new cases since Monday, June 28.
That number is up 179% from the 142 new cases the county saw between June 21-28 and up 337% from the 75 new cases between May 10-17.
The county lifted its COVID restrictions on May 12. There were 75 new cases reported that week.
Dr. Christelle Ilboudo, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with MU Health Care, thinks that this could be the start of a trend.
"I think the numbers are going to keep rising, especially this week, after this weekend," Ilboudo said. "There's usually a two to three week lag between a big event where there's a lot of spread to when we see the surges."
Columbia/Boone County Health Department Public Information Specialist Sara Humm also sees a trend in the people testing positive.
"The majority of people who are testing positive are not fully vaccinated," Humm said. "We put some information out today that shows that about 10% of the people who have tested positive in the last week have been fully vaccinated."
There are currently no plans to put any sort of health order back in place.
"We know that we have the tools that we need to make sure that people are staying healthy," Humm said. "And the number one thing to do is to get vaccinated."
The department is still encouraging people to get vaccinated. A full list of vaccination sites can be found on their website.