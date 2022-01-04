BOONE COUNTY — Boone County has recorded its highest number of active cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Boone County currently has 1,273 active cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 29,704.
The next closest was Nov. 22, 2020, with the county reporting 1,212 cases.
The county recorded 329 cases Tuesday.
The number of people on a ventilator is also the highest it's ever been. 25 people are currently on a ventilator.
The next closest was 24 people on a ventilator on Nov. 5, 2020.
The county also reported two additional deaths Tuesday bringing total deaths to 192 in Boone County. The first individual was in the 70-74 age group and died Dec. 27. The second individual was in the 70-74 age group and died Dec. 29.
Of the 131 patients hospitalized in Boone County, 12 of those patients are Boone County residents.