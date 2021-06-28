COLUMBIA - Boone County's five-day COVID-19 case average is the highest it has been since February.
According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, Monday's five-day average was 20. On Sunday, it was 23, and on Saturday, it was 22.
The county's averaged peaked in November at 213.6.
According to a spokesperson with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, a small percentage of daily cases have been coming from people who are vaccinated.
"... since mid-May, about 10 to 20% of our new daily cases have been vaccinated," Sara Humm said.
Humm said while that number seems high, most cases are from people who are only partially vaccinated or have not been vaccinated for two weeks.
The department has had 351 breakthrough cases, which it defines as cases from people who are at least partially vaccinated.
Humm said of those breakthrough cases, most of them are not fully vaccinated.
"Only 15% or 53 of the 351 vaccinated cases were truly breakthrough cases, meaning they had received both doses of the vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson and had the two week window of being fully vaccinated," Humm said.
She said while people who are fully vaccinated should not worry about the numbers, they can help the department.
"One of the biggest things that you can do, though, is have conversations with your friends and family members who are not vaccinated and have an open discussion about what some of their concerns are or reasons why they have not yet been vaccinated," Humm said.
The department does not have plans on a health order or bringing back any previous restrictions.