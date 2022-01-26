BOONE COUNTY — In response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will stop reporting active COVID-19 cases and will report COVID-19 test data on a 48-hour delay.
Test data will still be reported based on the specific date the COVID-19 test was administered, but this accounts for the gap between when a test is taken and when results are available.
"If someone were to take a test on a Monday, and the lab ran the results on a Wednesday, their results would be counted on that Wednesday," Sara Humm Public Information Specialist for the Boone County Public Health and Human services said.
The data will be displayed on the PHHS Information Hub and is subject to change as new information becomes available, according to a news release from the health department.
The numbers will be reported on a 48-hour delay.
"It can take some time between when someone tests and when that test result is actually analyzed and then also some time for it to come to us," Humm said.
The Information Hub will no longer display the following information:
- Active case count
- Number of cases by date of test result
- Number of cases removed from isolation
- Number of Boone County residents hospitalized
The total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals will still be reported, but it will not be broken down to show local residents.
Humm said the department removed the number of Boone County residents hospitalized from the information hub because the hospital did not have the capacity to report the numbers.
"It's important to remember that a lot of these numbers have people behind them so to be able to produce these numbers people have to go through and put those numbers in so it is very time consuming," Humm said.
All other data on the Information Hub will remain the same.
According to the release, the recent increase in COVID-19 cases has made data unmanageable for health department staff. New data has not been released since Thursday, Jan. 20, as staff continue to face difficulties keeping up with daily reporting.
"This is a change that we had to make just due to capacity but also we want to make sure we are still providing data to our community in a way that helps them make decisions about their COVID risk mitigations that they want to take," Humm said. "We've heard from several businesses that they use that data to make decisions about their businesses so we want to make sure they are getting data that's helpful to them."
The health department will release numbers over social media before the new Information Hub is finalized.
Today’s COVID-19 data update includes a total number of 39,643 positive cases recorded in Boone County since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 10,763 cases have been reported since Dec. 31, 2021. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/fOW2Uz9gs7— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 26, 2022
As of Wednesday afternoon there are a total of 36,643 positive cases in Boone County. There are 198 total deaths.
Staff will also add self-reported data from at-home COVID-19 tests to the Information Hub. The online reporting system launched on Jan. 20, and data can be reported here.