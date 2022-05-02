COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is changing how COVID-19 data is presented on its dashboard, following Missouri's transition to an endemic response last month.
The state health department launched its updated dashboard in early April.
The county's COVID-19 dashboard will no longer display the total number of cases and deaths in Missouri or cases by school district, according to a news release.
The dashboard will also no longer include at-home tests, local positivity rates and providers are no longer required to report negative tests which are used to calculate positivity rates.
According to a news release, the changes will be reflected on the Information Hub beginning the afternoon of Monday, May 2.
PHHS will continue to update the information hub Monday through Friday with the total number of cases as well as the number of new cases reported for two days prior.