COLUMBIA — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will not move forward to allow Phase 1B - Tier 2 to be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, despite activation of the tier from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
"Our department is not (moving forward), but it's my understanding that no other vaccinator in the county is either including the hospital systems," Ashton Day, a Boone County Health Department Health Educator, said. "We simply just do not have the vaccine supply to move ahead to that."
The number of additional doses of vaccines local hospitals and the county would need to be able to accept the next tier is unclear. But Day says it would be a lot.
Phase 1B - Tier 2 includes people adults ages 65 and older and those with certain medical conditions.
Day said it is also unclear when the county will be able to move forward to include phase 1B - Tier 2.
"We will hopefully be soon, but it all kind of depends on vaccine distribution and how quickly we get those supplies from the state," Day said. "But in terms of once we do get to that tier, that tier is going to take a while, several weeks, if not months."
DHSS clarified on Twitter that "1A vaccinators who have available supply can begin vaccinations for Phase 1B – Tier 1 and 1B – Tier 2 on Monday."
The key words are if supplies are available. In Boone County, the health department said the supplies aren't available among vaccinators.
"All of the vaccinators and hospital systems discussed it, and they realized no one was able to move on yet," Day said. "And again, that could change week to week, depending on how much vaccine is delivered."
According to the New York Times, 2.9% of Missouri residents have received one shot. The NYT reported 528,300 doses have been distributed. Of those doses, 175,314 shots have been given, according to the NYT.
These estimates are near the state's estimates shared during a press briefing Thursday at the Missouri Capitol.
State officials estimated 410,000 doses have been shipped. A press release from the Governor's office said more than 160,000 initial doses have been administered. More than 22,000 have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose series.
The office also said at least 27% of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine.
Diane Maxwell, a Columbia resident over the age of 65, was disappointed to learn her tier wouldn't be able to start getting vaccinated as of Monday.
"That light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting further away," she said.
She said the process of understanding the the phases and tiers has been difficult to navigate, so it's been hard to know when she will be able to get vaccinated.
"It's very unknown, and it's confusing," Maxwell said. "And I want to get my vaccination as soon as possible."
For more on the Phase 1B and the three tiers, click here.
To submit an email for questions to Columbia/Boone County PHHS, click here, then click on the blue box further down the page.
To sign for notifications of when vaccines are available to them in Columbia/Boone County, fill out this form. PHHS says this will give the department a way to contact those who are in the groups being vaccinated but does not guarantee when and where a dose will be available.