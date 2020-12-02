COLUMBIA – An informational session was held for the Boone County Small Business Recovery Grant Tuesday night.
Boone County and the City of Columbia have up to $490,000 to financially support locally owned, small businesses that have experienced economic hardships due to COVID-19. This funding will be administered through the City of Columbia Housing Programs Division.
Businesses can receive grants of up to $10,000 but must have less than 49 full-time employees and 51% of ownership residing in Boone County.
The application for this grant is open for less than two days: Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. to Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. Businesses can apply here.