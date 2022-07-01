BOONE COUNTY — The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced Friday that the COVID-19 community level has changed to high. This comes after the community level was at a low yesterday.
The health department says there has been a gradual increase in cases since the beginning of May. However, the increase is not as high as it was when Omicron was at its peak at the beginning of 2022.
A total of 51 positive tests were recorded on June 29, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department. The department also says 38 COVID-19 patients are in local hospitals. Of those, 2 patients are in the ICU.
The July 1 COVID-19 data update includes 47,561 positive cases recorded in Boone County since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 51 positive tests were recorded on June 29. Please note that this data is preliminary and subject to change as new info becomes available.1/2 pic.twitter.com/dN8Kteaie5— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 1, 2022
"But we have seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks or so. And so, obviously, with an increase in cases comes an increase of awareness of what that exactly means for people.
The Centers for Disease Control determines community levels by looking at hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and new cases.
On June 30, there were 59 cases reported in Boone County.
At high levels of community transmission, the CDC recommends the following:
- Wearing a mask in public
- Staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations
- Getting tested if you have symptoms
- Taking additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness