COLUMBIA − Boone Health has adjusted its visitor policy and will require medical-grade masks as a result of increased COVID-19 cases in the community.
Effective Wednesday, patients will be allowed one visitor per day, according to a news release.
Exceptions where patients are allowed two visitors per day include neonatal intensive care patients and patients at the end of life.
Medical-grade masks will also be required effective Wednesday. Masks will be provided at the hospital's entrances.
"Studies have shown that medical grade masks provide better protection than cloth masks from the Omicron variant," Boone Health said in the news release.
Boone Health asks the community to not utilize its emergency department for routine COVID testing. Testing can be done at any of its outpatient lab locations with a provider order.
The hospital's incident command center will continue to monitor data trends and will adjust policies accordingly, the news release said.