COLUMBIA — Boone Hospital patients who are not positive for COVID-19 can now have two visitors per day, beginning on Tuesday.
The updated visitor policy is in response to the recent decline in positive cases, according to a news release from Boone Health. Officials said receiving visitors can make a significant difference in the well-being of patients.
All visitors must be over 16 years old and will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival at the hospital. Visitors are required to wear medical-grade masks and practice social distancing.
Boone Health's Incident Command Center will monitor COVID-19 data and update the hospital's visitation policies as needed.