COLUMBIA - Both Boone Health and MU Health Care are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Boone County hospital status dashboard.
On Monday, there were 77 COVID patients in Boone County hospitals. Of those, 12 were in the ICU and six were on ventilators.
Dr. Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, said this could be because of the omicron variant starting to trail off.
Dr. Blount said before Christmas, Boone Health saw a rapid increase in hospitalizations, including patients in the ICU and on ventilators.
"Things topped out a few weeks ago and almost as quickly as it came we've seen a rapid decrease in hospitalizations," Dr. Blount said.
Boone Health has not seen this much of a decrease in COVID-19 in-patients since late October or early November, according to Dr. Blount.
Boone Health is not the only hospital in the area to see this decrease in hospitalizations, but a doctor at MU Health Care said she has also seen it these past couple weeks.
"As of today, we are about a third of what we were a few weeks ago," Dr. Laura Hesemann, MU Health Care's chief of staff, said. "That's a pretty significant decline for us."
Dr. Blount said Boone Health has seen a number of staff members out from COVID-19 that lasted a number of weeks, but that too has changed.
"Today, Boone Health has only had four staff out for COVID reasons which that's just kind of everyday," Dr. Blount said.
Dr. Blount emphasized the main patients coming into Boone Health are unvaccinated individuals.
"95% were unvaccinated people," she said. "Yes, vaccinated people did get COVID but the cases were very mild and they rarely ended up in the hospital and certainly not in the ICU."
Both Dr. Blount and Dr. Hesemann said there has been significant improvements in COVID-19 hospitalizations in this area of the state and statewide, but there could very well be another variant to emerge.