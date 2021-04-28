COLUMBIA - Boone Health is relaxing its visitor policies after an improvement in Boone County's positivity rate. The new policies will go into place on Monday, May 3.
Under the new guidelines, patients who are not COVID-19 positive may have two designated visitors a day. Boone Medical Group will also allow for two visitors per patient during clinic appointments.
The visitors must be over 16 years old and must undergo entry screening into the health facilities. Visitors must also wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.
Boone Health will continue to monitor COVID data trends and will update policies accordingly.