COLUMBIA - Boone Heath will end its universal masking requirement for employees, providers, patients and visitors starting Tuesday, according to a news release.
Patients can request that staff wear masks while providing care, and masks will still be required for patients who have symptoms of respiratory illness, recent exposure to a respiratory illness, or a positive COVID-19 test in the last 10 days. Visitors for patients who have a respiratory illness will also be required to wear a mask.
Masks will still be made available, and employees will continue to follow PPE requirements and other standard precautions, according to the news release.
Robin Blount, the Boone Health chief medical officer, said the county is seeing its lowest level of community transmission of COVID-19 since spring 2022 and has satisfied the CDC criteria to discontinue universal masking.
"Promoting safety is Boone Health’s No. 1 priority," Blount said.