COLUMBIA - Beginning Wednesday, Boone Health will allow visitors 2 years old and up for non-COVID-positive patients. The minimum age to visit ICU patients has been 12 years old.
Non-COVID-positive patients can have two visitors per day. COVID-positive patients cannot have visitors.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, Boone Health visitors must undergo entry screening, wear medical-grade masks and maintain social distancing.
Boone Health says its Incident Command Center will continue to monitor data trends and adjust policies accordingly.