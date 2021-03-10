COLUMBIA- Both Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City announced they are closing its drive-thru testing sites this Friday evening.

Both locations are closing due to significant decreases in testing in both Boone and Cole County. The decisions came not from the health department, but the hospitals themselves. 

There are currently six testing sites available in Columbia. 

In Jefferson City, there are also four drive-thru testing sites available.

The change in testing hours and locations have changed with the numbers and dropping cases in Missouri. For over a week, Missouri has been at or below a 5% positivity rate, which the WHO recommends for 14 days before reopening.  

According to St. Mary's Hospital, the hospital only tested just over 100 hundred people for the whole month of February. Cole County has also only seen 26 positive tests in the whole month. 

For updated COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates, click here.

