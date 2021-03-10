COLUMBIA- Both Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City announced they are closing its drive-thru testing sites this Friday evening.
Both locations are closing due to significant decreases in testing in both Boone and Cole County. The decisions came not from the health department, but the hospitals themselves.
There are currently six testing sites available in Columbia.
- Mizzou North Drive-thru- By appointment
HyVee - Multiple Locations- By appointment
- 115 Business Loop 70 W
- Weekdays, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Link: https://www.muhealth.org/our-stories/how-do-i-get-tested-covid-19
- 25 Conley Road
- 405 East Nifong Blvd.
- 3100 West Broadway
- Link: https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
- NextCare Urgent Care - Multiple locations- By appointment
Walgreens - Multiple Locations- By Appointment
- 202 East Nifong Blvd.
- 403 North Stadium Blvd.
- Link: https://www.solvhealth.com/nextcare--urgent-care-columbia-mo-gLeEq0?utm_source=gmb_reserve&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=solv-mWBmLo
- 1000 Club Village Drive
- 222 East Broadway
- Link: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
In Jefferson City, there are also four drive-thru testing sites available.
- JCMG Express Care - JCMG Medical Building- By Appointment
Walgreens- By Appointment
- 1241 W Stadium Blvd
- Link: https://www.solvhealth.com/express-care-of-jcmg-jefferson-city-mo-gZ9Wwp
- 900 Eastland Drive
- Link: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing
- Quest Diagnosis- By Appointment
- 999 Diamond Ridge
- Link:https://www.questdiagnostics.com/home/Covid-19/Patients/
- SSM Health Urgent Care
- 2511 W Edgewood Drive
- Link: https://www.ssmhealth.com/coronavirus-updates?utm_id=gmb-mmo-7
The change in testing hours and locations have changed with the numbers and dropping cases in Missouri. For over a week, Missouri has been at or below a 5% positivity rate, which the WHO recommends for 14 days before reopening.
According to St. Mary's Hospital, the hospital only tested just over 100 hundred people for the whole month of February. Cole County has also only seen 26 positive tests in the whole month.
For updated COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates, click here.