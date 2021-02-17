COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center is administering 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at the Columbia Mall.
The vaccination clinic is delivering doses from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., inside two to three empty stores.
Amy Bierk, a registered nurse at Boone Hospital, said she expects the hospital to use the mall as a vaccination site going forward.
“Today is kind of a trial clinic so we can run people through, make sure we’ve got it set right and that it’s running efficiently, and we plan to stay here for a few months,” Bierk said.
Although 100 people are going to be vaccinated Wednesday, Bierk said the mall vaccination location can handle up to 1,400 people at max capacity. She said they will up the capacity as more doses arrive.
“They can handle the traffic and have plenty of parking and a good facility for patients to get in and out of the building safely,” she said.
Columbia resident Meta Giarraputo said she has waited to get her vaccine for a long time and was relieved when she got the call to get her dose.
“I’ve been on the waitlist for several months but it’s wonderful. It’s worth being on the waitlist,” Giarraputo said.
Giarraputo said getting vaccinated is everything to her.
“Freedom. It’s being able to see the grandkids in-person. Knowing that we’re protected, it’s very exciting,” she said.
Bierk said the hospital received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday night and plans to administer them in the next few days.
Currently any individual in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.