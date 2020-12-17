Boone Hospital Center provides first COVID-19 vaccines for staff and medical staff

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center began administering COVID-19 vaccines to its staff and medical staff early Thursday morning.
Dr. Jerry Kennett and nurse Cindy Bracht each received their first vaccine around 7:45 a.m. at the hospital. According to Kennett, the process was easy.
“I feel perfectly fine, hardly knew that I was getting it, and certainly don't feel anything at all,” Kennett said.
Bracht was visibly emotional while speaking about the importance of the vaccine and pleading with citizens to take care of themselves.
“I would really encourage everyone to, as soon as you can get the vaccine. We have lots and lots of people that we have lost over this and do your part, please do your part,” Bracht said. “Wear your mask, continue to wash your hands, and use the alcohol. Let's save lives here.”
The Boone Hospital Center will provide about 300 vaccines Thursday and close to 1,000 by the middle of next week.
“Well, I think today we're gonna hit about 300 [today] and then probably another 300 tomorrow, and probably another 300 on Monday, and then we'll be getting around 975 doses per week for the next couple of weeks,” Kennett said.
Boone Hospital Center is not making the vaccination mandatory but is strongly encouraging it for its staff and providers.
Vaccination availability for staff and providers is tiered based on job role and then age. Patient facing roles, including nurses, providers, environmental service, nutrition and food service, therapy and others, are included in the first tier of doses.