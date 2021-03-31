COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center partnered with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services to take on a new approach to getting employees of specific businesses in Boone County vaccinated if eligible. 

The vaccination clinic was held at the Columbia Mall on Wednesday, where between 900 and 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to employees of over six local businesses. 

These businesses responded to a survey put out by Boone Hospital Center and were specifically picked to take part in this clinic. Officials did not release the names of the businesses for privacy reasons, but KOMU 8 talked to a Veterans United Home Loans employee who was happy to receive the email.

"I work for Veterans United and honestly before they sent any communication out to any of the employees, I didn't have any idea of where to go, how to get signed-up," Brooke Simpson said. "They made it super easy for us." 

The hospital hopes that this process makes it easier for employees of these companies, along with boosting the vaccination rates in Boone County. The initiated vaccination rate is currently 30.2%, which is the third highest jurisdiction rate in the state, behind Joplin and Atchison County.

To be eligible for a vaccine at the clinic, these employees have to fall under phases one or two. 

For more information on Missouri's vaccine efforts, vaccination sites and registration links, visit KOMU.com/Vaccine.

