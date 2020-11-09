COLUMBIA- The Boone Hospital Center said in a statement to staff on Friday that the hospital has filled their 20-bed COVID-19 unit, and patients have been moved to other areas of the hospital due to overflow.
According to the statement, one-third or more of the hospital's ICU patients are now COVID-19 patients on an ongoing basis.
The hospital said they have turned away direct admits and are attempting to transfer patients who need ICU beds out of the ED.
In the month of October, BHC turned down 59 direct admissions and transferred 24 patients out of the ED due to bed/ICU capacity. Most of those patients went to St. Louis or Kansas City hospitals because 'no other resources in mid-Missouri were available.
In an interview with the Columbia Missourian Monday, Robin Blount, vice president and chief medical officer at Boone Hospital Center, said the hospital will increase the capacity of its COVID-19 unit from 20 to 32 beds.
"There has been a significant increase (in patients) in the last few weeks," Blount said. "We're just seeing a lot more patients not only with COVID, but just patients in general from all over the state because every hospital is in the same situation we are."
The hospital also said they are reviewing and considering some changes in elective surgeries that require a bed and provider staffing on some units. They are also considering a change in visitor policy due to high community prevalence.
As of Monday, the state has 2,016 hospitalizations. 467 are in the ICU and 238 are on ventilators. According to the BHC website, the hospital has 43 positive inpatients. The Boone County COVID-19 dashboard showed 123 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals. Of those, 36 are in the ICU and 20 are on a ventilator.
BHC also said the hospital regularly has 35 to 40 staff off work due to illness or exposure.
Boone County hospitals are talking to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department about how to better communicate hospital capacity to the public in the health department's COVID-19 information hub. Hospitals in the area are also working to get the message out about increased hospitalizations not just in Boone County but to the surrounding counties that have fewer or no COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Boone Hospital Center, which serves a catchment area of 26 counties, is partnering with other hospitals in the area, including Truman Veterans' Hospital and MU Health Care, to urge surrounding counties and the state to follow more COVID-19 precautions, such as masking and social distancing. Blount pointed out that even Boone County does not have a mask mandate — only the city of Columbia does.
"We know we're all in this together," Blount said to the Missourian. "So, let's take care of each other."