Boone Hospital to hold vaccination event at Columbia Mall on Wednesday

BOONE COUNTY - Boone Hospital Center will give out 100 Pfizer vaccines to eligible individuals on Wednesday.
The hospital is set to hold a vaccination clinic at the Columbia Mall from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Individuals scheduled to get vaccinated should enter through the Café Court entrance. The vaccine clinic will be across from the Bath and Body Works store.
The event marks the start of vaccine clinics at the mall location. While Wednesday's event is already full and will not accept walk-ins, Boone Hospital Center's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robin Blount said this is only the start.
"We are excited to about using the mall," Blount said. "I think it's an excellent location right there at Stadium and I-70 in conjunction with the University having theirs at the stadium which is a little closer to Highway 63. I think we will be able to provide Columbia and mid-Missouri with excellent access."
Boone Health's vaccine event on Wednesday is one of many vaccine events happening in Columbia between Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Blount also said Boone Hospital is set to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. As of Tuesday night though, the hospital was still unsure what those vaccines looked like.
"We don't know yet if that's 500 first doses and 500 second doses, or 1,000 now and 1,000 a month from now," Blount said.
Blount said it is likely that the 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to be distributed in the next three days. She said she hopes Wednesday's event will serve as a "test run" for larger vaccination events at the Columbia Mall.
Blount said the hospital will be able to ensure internet connection, work flow and signage at Wednesday's event to allow for possibly larger events.
Currently any individual in Phase 1A and 1B Tiers 1 and 2 are eligible to get the vaccine. You can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Survey to be sorted into the appropriate tier.