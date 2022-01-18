Boonville temporarily switches to virtual learning Thursday and Friday

Boonville students will move to online learning Thursday and Friday as the district handles an increase of COVID-19 cases, winter illnesses and substitute teacher shortages.
The Boonville R1 School Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss and vote on the temporary move to virtual instruction in the district.
Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott said 26 staff members are currently out, and the district is only able to fill 58% of those positions. She said it's not so much a student issue but rather a staffing issue.
As long as there is enough staff, the district will return to in-person instruction on Monday.
The school board gave Marriott authority to switch to virtual learning days next Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25 if there is not a sufficient number of staff members available.
Boonville used a snow day Tuesday because the district said it determined it needed to "regroup" due to a culmination of events like winter weather, student and staff illness and substitute teacher shortages.
Students will not have to make up this school day at the end of the year, as the district's calendar allows six snow days.
Wednesday will be another snow day, or a "virtual-preparation day," where students and staff could prepare for the switch to virtual learning. All staff who are healthy will report to school Wednesday.
Marriott said it will also help cafeteria staff prep for meals. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at LSE Middle School.
Athletics will go on as scheduled.
After discussions with legal counsel and the school board, the district said it feels like it's best to not implement a mask mandate following Attorney General Eric Schmitt's threats of legal action.
"However students and staff can utilize masks at their own discretion," Marriott said.
The school board also noted that Gov. Mike Parson ended Missouri's state of emergency on Dec. 31. Marriott said that "really impacted substitute pools," noting that teachers who retired could substitute and the number of hours allowed to substitute were extended during that time.
The state also allows school districts to provide 36 hours — about a week — of alternative instruction out of the 1,044 total hours of instruction required each school year.
"The state has dropped the ball on us," board member Steve Litwiller said. Board member Philip Wooldridge said it really limits what the school district can do.